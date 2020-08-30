COVERT, Mary L. (Age 90) Mary Louise Repp was born July 5, 1930 in Endicott, Washington, to Adam (Ed) and Helen Repp. She grew up on the family farm near Dusty and went to school in Colfax, graduating from high school there in 1948. Mary attended Washington State College (now WSU) in Pullman for about two years. Mary was proud of her German and Scottish ancestry. She always enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was the eldest of many cousins. Farm life taught her to be thrifty and self sufficient. Mary drove trucks in the fields during harvest. She was a marvelous cook, able to make almost anything from scratch and always willing to try making new things. She learned to cook on a wood fired stove. She liked to grow things and often had a garden. Mary met Harry Covert in Colfax. They were married September 1, 1951 in Endicott. Harry was drafted into the Army in 1952, and the young couple moved around the country as Harry's assignments demanded. They settled in Whitman County. Their only child, Steven was born in Colfax in 1958. Harry and Mary visited Harry's sister in Anchorage in 1956 and loved it there. They would return. The Coverts moved there in 1962. The family spent many years living in Alaska, but Eastern Washington was always "home". Harry and Mary moved to Alaska and back several times over a 30 year span. They were smitten with the fresh beauty of the state and made many friends there. Mary was very creative and had many talents. She dabbled in water color painting and pen and ink sketching. She loved to make things and had real talent for sewing. She made many of her garments, a few quilts and many fine dolls. She had a real passion for dolls. She once entered two dolls in a competition at the Spokane County Fair and they both won blue ribbons. Mary's last years on earth were difficult. Harry died August 23, 2016, about two weeks short of their 65th anniversary. Losing her husband was a terrible blow. She gradually lost leg strength and mobility. Dementia began to steal her mind away. She became very confused. In spite of these hardships, she was generally cheerful to the end. When the time is right, Mary's ashes will be laid to rest in the Endicott Cemetery, next to Harry and surrounded by members of her family. We hope to be able to have some sort of memorial service when the Covid19 virus relents enough for us to gather in a group.



