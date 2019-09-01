Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. "Lynn" (Cox) YOUNKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YOUNKER, Mary L. "Lynn" (née Cox) On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Lynn Younker, wife of Keith A. Younker, passed away. She was born and raised in Oklahoma and graduated from High School there. Afterwards she, her brother and mother moved to California where she met Keith Younker. She and Keith have been Spokane residents for 51 years. Lynn will be forever remembered by her husband and also her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A Memorial Service will be celebrated in memory of Lynn on Wednesday, September 4th at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Memorial donations in memory of Lynn may be made to Hospice of Spokane.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019

