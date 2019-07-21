Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lee (Krause) PEEK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PEEK, Mary Lee (Krause) Mary Lee Peek (Krause), born January 1, 1942 to Adolf Walter Krause and Florence Minnie Stolt; was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2019 at the age of 77 after a brief illness. In her formative years, Mary Lee attended Redeemer Lutheran School, North Pines Junior High and received her diploma from Central Valley High School in 1960. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Eastern Washington State College in 1965, where she met William Peek of Edwall during their studies. They were united in marriage in 1966 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Spokane. She taught grade school in Portland, Oregon; Spokane, Ephrata, and Seattle, Washington. For 29 years, she was a beloved teacher and mentor for many students and staff. In the fall of 1978, she began teaching at Concordia Lutheran School in Seattle. She was commissioned in 1992 through an intensive colloquy program, which allowed her to be a called teacher within the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. For many years, she was an active member of Epiphany Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and confirmation classes. With her angelic voice, she sang in the choir and performed many solos in church services and at weddings for family and friends. Upon moving to Snohomish in 2002, she became a member of Shephard of the Hills Lutheran Church where she enjoyed worship and fellowship with the congregation. She was a bright light setting an example for how to treat people. Mary Lee made a difference to all she touched. She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. Throughout her life she always made people feel special and was loved by all of her friends and family members. Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents and brother Glen. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, William T. Peek of Snohomish, son Michael (Victoria) of Mill Creek, daughter Lisa (Tim) Nelson, of Everett, Washington; aunt Videll Dungey of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, grandchildren Jesse, Kayleigh, Aidan, Elin, Holden, Gabriel and Olivia who were her seven greatest joys, as well as several in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 9225 212th Street S.E., Snohomish, (Maltby) Washington on Saturday, August 24th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be considered for Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Concordia Lutheran School in Seattle and/or the Providence Cancer Center in Everett. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 21, 2019

