GARVIN, Mary Lee Van Winckel (Age 95) June 2, 1925 - September 23, 2020 Mary Lee Van Winckel Garvin passed away on September 23 from complications of Alzheimer's. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Penn Van Winckel, and Sarah's son, Cameron Van Winckel, as well as Mary Lee's beloved sister, Nancy Ruth Tiller, and brother, Dr. Randolph Penn. She leaves behind her daughter Nance Van Winckel and son-in-law Rik Nelson. Mary Lee was born in 1925 in Roanoke, VA. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, attended Mary Washington College for one year, and worked as a Red Cross nurse's aide during World War II. Before settling in Spokane in 1970, the family lived in South Carolina, North Carolina, New York, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Mary Lee loved craftsespecially wreath-making, knitting, and crewel embroidery. She worked as a teller for over twenty years at Old National Bank (now U.S. Bank). She was widowed three times: in 1953 losing her first husband and father to Nance, Robert Edwards Bennett; then in 1987 losing her second husband and father to Sarah, Winford Hilton Van Winckel; and finally in 2014 losing her last husband, George (Bud) Garvin. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, a cherished friend to many, and a loving aunt to three nieces and two nephews. Her heart was as big as her smile. She will be dearly missed. Due to Covid, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association
, 1403 S. Grand Blvd., Suite 202-S, Spokane, WA 99203.