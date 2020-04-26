Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Leona SHATZER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHATZER, Mary Leona (Age 94) March 23rd, 1926 April 12th, 2020 Born to Orrin and Mary Cromie. Her 94 years of life was a learning and teaching adventure. She was a world traveler, grade school teacher for over forty years, mother to six children, and faithful wife. She was servived by her four children, Ken and Dee Shatzer, Philip and Leslie Shatzer, Linda and John Sundhiem, and Bill and Gloria Shatzer. She was faithful to her belief in God and attended Park Heights Baptist church all of her years in Spokane. On Easter morning Hospice of Spokane called to inform our family that Mary left this earth to be with the Lord. In her life of travels she walked where Jesus walked, and shared her life experiences with her students. She was an active member of ADK. Her lifelong journey brought her to a peaceful transition to her lord Jesus. We know she went through the pearly gates without question. She will be missed by many.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 26, 2020

