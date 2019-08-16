Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Linda WILLIAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS, Mary Linda (Age 70) Mary Linda (Nolden) Williams, passed away on August 9, 2019 at Hospice North, Spokane, WA. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 on Monday, August 19 at Spokane Cremation and Funeral Service, N. 2832 Ruby, Spokane, WA 99223. Mary was born in Spokane, WA to Marv and Agnes Nolden on February 3, 1949. She went to school at Holy Names Academy and graduated in 1967. She then attended beauty school and graduated in 1968. She worked as a beautician for three years before staying home with her beloved son, Mason. She later worked in hospitality services at the Spokane House, Ramada Inn and The Double Tree. Mary is survived by son, Mason Williams; grandchildren, Samuel and Melina Williams; brothers, Fred and James Nolden: nine nieces and nephews; Guy Williams, former husband. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Hospice House of Spokane or Washington.

