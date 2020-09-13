HANEY, Mary Lou (Hauge) (Age 62) Mary Louise Haney, beloved and loving wife, mother and grandmother was tragically taken from this world on August 12, 2020 at the age of 62. She was born to Lester and Dorothea Hauge in Havre, Montana on December 19, 1957. She was raised in Havre until she went to college at Montana State and then the University of Oregon before moving to Spokane where she obtained her degree in Dental Hygiene at Eastern Washington University. Mary Lou was married to Robert Haney on January 4, 1986. She was a bright and shining star whose bright blue eyes, huge smile, and infectious laugh endeared her to many. She was caring, kind, and generous to all she met and created so many wonderful friendships. After a long and happy career in dental hygiene, Mary Lou retired last year and loved traveling to Mexico with Bob and visiting her grandbabies. Mary Lou loved skiing, golfing, reading books, walking, but most of all she loved people. As evidenced by the vast number of loving friendships/relationships she leaves behind, it was impossible not to love Mary Lou. She had the unique ability of always putting others before herself and truly cared about the wellbeing of everyone she met. Mary Lou's favorite place in the world is Deer Lake, where she enjoyed boating, kayaking, paddle boarding and just enjoying the water with her family and friends. The sign on the wall of our cabin sums it up nicely "This is my Happy Place". Mary Lou's greatest joy was her family. She loved being a mom and grandma. Her grandkids were the light of her life and she cherished the time she got to spend with them. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Dorothea Huge and brother Lane Hauge. She leaves behind her loving husband Robert Haney; daughter Lindsey Alice (Brad); son CJ Haney (Caitlin); brother Lester Hauge; and her adorable grandchildren Emme Alice, Quinn Alice, and the twins Cayden and Carter Haney along with several nieces and nephews. Because of Covid rules, plans for celebrations of her life are pending. To share memories of Mary Lou and leave condolences for the family visit pnwcremation.com
.