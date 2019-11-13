Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou WOLTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOLTER, Mary Lou Saturday, November 9, 2019, as her husband Allen was holding her hand, Mary Lou was enveloped by Jesus' outstretched arms and taken into God's Kingdom after a two year battle against the ravages of COPD and spinal compressions. Born April 4, 1927, she was a lifetime resident of Spokane. Graduated from Rogers High School in 1945 where she met and married Howard Peterson. Together, along with three others, formed a musical quintet, "The Town Pipers", where she sang and played drums weekends at the Spokane Elks Club around 1956. Later, joining Mary Lee Saint, they became "Mary Lee & Mary Lou" performing nightly at the Rockaway Restaurant Lounge. After Mary Lou's subsequent divorce the duo moved to the Desert Hotel's Moulin Rouge nightclub until 1969. I n 1962 Mary Lou married Allen Wolter and for 57 years their love for each other deepened with each passing day. She was a gorgeous, beautiful woman of dignity and charm with a magnetic persona, never seeking the limelight, even thou she was in it. She lived a life of love and laughter, generous with her time for others. Her passion was golf, was better than average player with a "hole in one" at the Spokane Country Club where she was the women's group president in 1985. She spent many evenings with her husband as they walked and packed their bags just enjoying each other and their surroundings. Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Allen; son, Dan Peterson; daughter Sandra Warehouse; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Joe Peterson. At her request, no funeral or memorial services will be held, just a close family gathering. You may leave condolences on her tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019

