Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise ANFELDT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory ANFELDT, Mary Louise (Age 95) December 25, 1924 - January 23, 2020 Our loving mother Mary Louise Anfeldt, age 95, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 at Royal Park Spokane, WA. She was born December 25, 1924 in Warrenville, Illinois to Arthur and Linda (Williams) Olson. Our mother married her sweetheart Henry F. Anfeldt on March 16, 1946 in Northbrook, Illinois (Henry's family Luthern Church) upon his return after serving his country during WWII. They were blessed with six children Joyce Nestegard husband Del, Janet Weddle husband Arthur, Judy Nixon husband Bill, Jacky Ehrgott husband Tim, Jennifer Anfeldt, James "Jim" Anfeldt ex-wife Carrie. Mary had 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents and brothers and sisters, her husband Henry, her son James "Jim", and her oldest grandson Timothy Winders. Mary and Henry moved to Tonasket, WA with their children from Wheeling, Illinois and years later moved and made Spokane their home. Mary loved to travel, she always had her bible with her no matter where she went. She wrote in her bible, "God's word with me", her love for the Lord and family is what her life centered around. Mom will be remembered for her worn out bibles, continous prayers, and a life filled with Love and Kindness for all. In the front of her bible she shared with Henry are two pictures taped inside. A photo of her husband Henry and their son James "Jim", along with some favorite passages and the words in bold.... "Keep The Light On For Me". Mary's request was that she would be buried beside her husband Henry, and wanted a small graveside service. The family will have a loving and Intimate service this summer beside their mother.

In Loving Memory ANFELDT, Mary Louise (Age 95) December 25, 1924 - January 23, 2020 Our loving mother Mary Louise Anfeldt, age 95, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 at Royal Park Spokane, WA. She was born December 25, 1924 in Warrenville, Illinois to Arthur and Linda (Williams) Olson. Our mother married her sweetheart Henry F. Anfeldt on March 16, 1946 in Northbrook, Illinois (Henry's family Luthern Church) upon his return after serving his country during WWII. They were blessed with six children Joyce Nestegard husband Del, Janet Weddle husband Arthur, Judy Nixon husband Bill, Jacky Ehrgott husband Tim, Jennifer Anfeldt, James "Jim" Anfeldt ex-wife Carrie. Mary had 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents and brothers and sisters, her husband Henry, her son James "Jim", and her oldest grandson Timothy Winders. Mary and Henry moved to Tonasket, WA with their children from Wheeling, Illinois and years later moved and made Spokane their home. Mary loved to travel, she always had her bible with her no matter where she went. She wrote in her bible, "God's word with me", her love for the Lord and family is what her life centered around. Mom will be remembered for her worn out bibles, continous prayers, and a life filled with Love and Kindness for all. In the front of her bible she shared with Henry are two pictures taped inside. A photo of her husband Henry and their son James "Jim", along with some favorite passages and the words in bold.... "Keep The Light On For Me". Mary's request was that she would be buried beside her husband Henry, and wanted a small graveside service. The family will have a loving and Intimate service this summer beside their mother. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close