KAZANIS, Mary Louise (Age 92) Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother has taken her final journey to join her deceased parents and siblings that she missed so much. Mom loved flower gar-dening, the wilder and mismatched the better; storms; the ocean; animals (especially her high strung Siamese cats); knitting; reading dog books; and "Freddie Mercury" music. Cremation and private graveside service.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 6, 2020.
