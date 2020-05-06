Or Copy this URL to Share

KAZANIS, Mary Louise (Age 92) Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother has taken her final journey to join her deceased parents and siblings that she missed so much. Mom loved flower gar-dening, the wilder and mismatched the better; storms; the ocean; animals (especially her high strung Siamese cats); knitting; reading dog books; and "Freddie Mercury" music. Cremation and private graveside service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store