LOSH, Mary Louise Mary Louise Losh of Deer Park, WA, 92, peacefully passed away August 30, 2019 at Avalon Care Center in Spokane, WA. She was born July 2, 1927 in Spokane, WA to William and Hazel (Gemmill) Muhs. Mary grew up on the Wild Rose Prairie in Deer Park, WA where she went to grade school and lived on her family's homestead most of her life. After graduation from Deer Park High school in 1944, Mary would go onto Kinman Business University in Spokane. She would marry her childhood sweetheart, Gerald "LaVern" Losh on her 26th birthday, July 2, 1953. The family always kidded about her getting married on her birthday; she would jokingly say, "she'd never do that again", but that's the day the ship came home. LaVern was a Navy man. She and LaVern would spend the next two years in Portsmouth, VA until LaVern's retirement from the Navy. They returned home to the Losh homestead on the Wild Rose Prairie in Deer Park. They would remain on the prairie and eventually make their forever home on Mary's family (Muhs) homestead where they raised their two children, Tammi (Richards) and Rob a.k.a. Robbie. Mary worked various secretarial jobs through the years. She would eventually retire from Spokane County Fire District 4 in 1999. Everyone that had the privilege of meeting Mary knew she was a kindred spirit. No words could ever completely bring justice. Her smile was golden, she was kind, she loved her family, and oh how she loved to rock. Who knows how many rocking chairs she wore out through the years? She rocked her babies, her grandbabies and herself. Mary enjoyed playing the organ. She played for Sunday service for years. Playing the organ brought her much comfort, especially after LaVern's passing in 2018 after 64 years of wedded bliss; she knew he was listening. She is survived by her daughter Tammi (Ray), son Rob (Carolyn); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends whose lives have been touched by Mary are invited to attend the Memorial services in her honor on October 5th at 1:00 p.m. at the Deer Park Methodist Church, 113 E. 2nd St., Deer Park, WA.

