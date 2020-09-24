LaSalle, Mary Loydd (Age 94) In Loving Memory of Mary LaSalle. Mary was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family with all her heart. Her passions were making cards and ancestry research. She was a great Girl Scout leader and a cook for Distract 81 many years ago. She loved to plant flowers and be outside enjoying them. She loved to travel. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She passed peacefully in her sleep at 3 am on September 22nd, 2020. Survived by her children, Brian LaSalle, Beverly LaSalle, Gus Rabb and Jim Rabb; her grandchildren Robin Alberg, Bobby Harding and Matt LaSalle, also her great-grandchildren. We love you Mom, forever in our hearts!



