Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret "Peggy" BEACH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEACH, Mary Margaret "Peggy" (Age 75) Mary Margaret "Peggy" Beach (75) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 30th, 2019. Mary was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 3rd, 1944 to Marion and Francis McPherson. Mary took care of everyone both family and friends, who were family in her eyes. Her service spirit led to her career with the Arc of Spokane where she spent 12 years caring for individuals with disabilities; a calling that she was most passionate about. Her other passions and interests were gardening, she enjoyed feeling the earth between her fingers and ensuring that all her flowers were in their right spot, she loved frogs and displayed all that she collected proudly. She is known for her great sense of humor, calm and supportive nature. Mary was always quick with a hug and reassurance that things will be ok. She was never one to complain, and always kept things tidy and in order no matter what it was. When you didn't find her working on a crossword puzzle or keep herself busy "puttering" around the house, she was enjoying just hanging out with her grandkids and watching Jeopardy,Wheel of Fortune or the Price is Right. Mary has been forever reunited with her parents and her dear husband, Bill. She is survived by her children; Pamela (Patrick) Casey, Jodi Folstad, Shawn Beach (Rian Williams), Nichole (Ezekiel) Phillips. Her grandchildren; Clinton (Briana), Isabelle, Samantha, Brennen, Lauryn, Josephine, Jessica, Cory, Bryan, Phillip & Mackenzie along with numerous great-grand children and friends that were her family. The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice of Spokane, Dr. Ronda Beckner and Kindred at Home for all the love and care provided to mom. A service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in the chapel on Friday, January, 10th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Spokane in Mary's name.

BEACH, Mary Margaret "Peggy" (Age 75) Mary Margaret "Peggy" Beach (75) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 30th, 2019. Mary was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 3rd, 1944 to Marion and Francis McPherson. Mary took care of everyone both family and friends, who were family in her eyes. Her service spirit led to her career with the Arc of Spokane where she spent 12 years caring for individuals with disabilities; a calling that she was most passionate about. Her other passions and interests were gardening, she enjoyed feeling the earth between her fingers and ensuring that all her flowers were in their right spot, she loved frogs and displayed all that she collected proudly. She is known for her great sense of humor, calm and supportive nature. Mary was always quick with a hug and reassurance that things will be ok. She was never one to complain, and always kept things tidy and in order no matter what it was. When you didn't find her working on a crossword puzzle or keep herself busy "puttering" around the house, she was enjoying just hanging out with her grandkids and watching Jeopardy,Wheel of Fortune or the Price is Right. Mary has been forever reunited with her parents and her dear husband, Bill. She is survived by her children; Pamela (Patrick) Casey, Jodi Folstad, Shawn Beach (Rian Williams), Nichole (Ezekiel) Phillips. Her grandchildren; Clinton (Briana), Isabelle, Samantha, Brennen, Lauryn, Josephine, Jessica, Cory, Bryan, Phillip & Mackenzie along with numerous great-grand children and friends that were her family. The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice of Spokane, Dr. Ronda Beckner and Kindred at Home for all the love and care provided to mom. A service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in the chapel on Friday, January, 10th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Spokane in Mary's name. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close