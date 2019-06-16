Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Schmidt) MARSH. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

MARSH, Mary (Schmidt) (Age 93) Mary was born on March 8, 1926 to Johann and Elsie Schmidt in Espanola, Washington. She went to be with her Lord on June 12, 2019. Mary was a graduate of Cheney High School, class of 1944. After graduation she began work at Seattle First National Bank in Cheney. Mary met and developed a lifetime love for Melvin J. Marsh and they chose to be married on June 21, 1945. They were a happy, hard-working couple on the ranch at Amber, WA, which was developed by her husband's grandfather, Josiah Graves many years before. Mike and Mary lived out at the ranch at Amber all their married lives, raising livestock, grain, hay, and two sons. Melvin's brother, Howard Sr., and his wife Christine, farmed with them there at the ranch. Mary and Christine were sisters who married brothers. Their first son, John Melvin Marsh, was born to them on June 2, 1946. Their second son, Nick Kermit Marsh, was born on January 17, 1949. Mary was a lifetime member of the Amber Grange, a local bridge club, the Washington Arabian Horse Club, a voter registration member at the Amber School, and was very dedicated to her family and farm. She also very much enjoyed the church activities at Hayford Community Church and her faith in Jesus Christ. Mary's husband, Melvin (Mike), passed away on March 10, 2012, they both will be deeply missed by the whole family and their friends. Mary is survived by sons, John Marsh and wife Becky, Nick Marsh and wife Shelly. Six grandchildren: Scott Marsh (Michelle), Gregg Marsh (Kristin), Shanna Willett (John), Tom Marsh, Steve Marsh (Amy) and Kevin Marsh. Great-grandchildren are Kyler Marsh, Dakota Marsh, Jacob Marsh, Kayla Marsh, Zack Marsh, Brock Marsh, Caleb Willett, Jackson Willett, Colin Marsh, Colton Marsh, Haley Marsh, Jacob Marsh, and Sam Marsh. Three step-grandchildren, Brandon, Eric, Jessie and wife Kristine, plus three step-great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters Christine and Irma, her brother-in-law Howard Sr., and sister-in-law Mildred. Memorial contributions may be made to Hayford Community Church in her memory. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, June 21, 2019 at Spokane Memorial Gardens. A luncheon will follow at Fire District 3, 10 S. Presley Drive in Cheney. Cheney Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at

