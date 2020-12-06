1/1
Mary May (Williams) McCLAIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCLAIN, Mary May (Williams) (Age 87) Mary May (Williams) McClain, 87, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away in her home on November 12, 2020 of natural causes. There will be no services. Mary was born in Fossil, Oregon to Dell and Hope Williams on April 28, 1933. She grew up in Idaho and Oregon. She married James Henry McClain on March 16, 1953 in Goldendale, Washington. They spent most of their married life in Central Oregon. She earned her GED later in life. She worked in several jobs during her life including at the gas stations they owned while living in Addison, Illinois. But, her favorite job of all was working as a CNA in Home Health. Her most important jobs though were being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Eastern Star. She attended church wherever they lived and helped with some of the responsibilities there. She enjoyed several activities but square dancing and bowling were a couple of her favorites. Mary is preceded in death by her husband James Henry McClain, daughter Myra, sons Dick and Dewayne, his wife Susan and their children Jimmy and Michael. Mary is survived by her son David H. McClain, his wife Diana, their children Ariana, Jennifer and Mandy, daughter-in-law Lily McClain, Dick's son Chris McClain and five great-grandchildren. Bell Tower Funeral Home, Post Falls, ID

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved