McCLAIN, Mary May (Williams) (Age 87) Mary May (Williams) McClain, 87, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away in her home on November 12, 2020 of natural causes. There will be no services. Mary was born in Fossil, Oregon to Dell and Hope Williams on April 28, 1933. She grew up in Idaho and Oregon. She married James Henry McClain on March 16, 1953 in Goldendale, Washington. They spent most of their married life in Central Oregon. She earned her GED later in life. She worked in several jobs during her life including at the gas stations they owned while living in Addison, Illinois. But, her favorite job of all was working as a CNA in Home Health. Her most important jobs though were being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Eastern Star. She attended church wherever they lived and helped with some of the responsibilities there. She enjoyed several activities but square dancing and bowling were a couple of her favorites. Mary is preceded in death by her husband James Henry McClain, daughter Myra, sons Dick and Dewayne, his wife Susan and their children Jimmy and Michael. Mary is survived by her son David H. McClain, his wife Diana, their children Ariana, Jennifer and Mandy, daughter-in-law Lily McClain, Dick's son Chris McClain and five great-grandchildren. Bell Tower Funeral Home, Post Falls, ID



