|
|
GAUMOND, Mary P. (Age 101) Our beloved mother, sister, auntie and godmother, Mary Pope Gaumond, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at 2:34 am. She was a strong woman (translation: tough old broad), and fought to hold on until her daughter, Anne, made it out here from South Carolina. Mary was born In Othello, WA on July 11, 1918 to Nick and Gertrude Pope. Shortly afterwards, the family returned to Spokane, and she attended Sacred Heart grade school and Marycliff High School (Class of 1936). She worked in several retail jobs (including the candy shop in the original Davenport Hotel, as well as at the Crescent), before marrying George Gaumond, in November 22, 1941. Their lives together took them to Seattle, Portland, (brief pause for WWII), Mobile, AL, Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, El Paso, TX, Winston-Salem, NC and Denver, CO. Along the way, they adopted a son, David (1952), and a daughter, Anne (1956). She was a Charter member of the Southhill Senior Center (first elected officer!), started the Knit Wits knitting group, participated in the Care Bears, went on multiple cruises/tours with her group of friends, attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, served on the Concern committee, and helped clean the church every Saturday morning. Mary was a quilter and a prolific knitter, and probably provided warm hats to everyone in Spokane. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, son David, and brothers Steve, Johnny and Peter. She leaves behind her daughter Anne, granddaughter Jennifer, brothers Jim (Pat) and Tom (Bessie), nieces Carol, Elaine, Colleen (Hugh), Kathy (Rick), primary caregiver Rita (other caregiver Carole), nephews Dick (Anita), Mike, John (Michele), 16 great-nieces/nephews, and 17 great-great-nieces/nephews and two great-great-great nephews. A funeral mass will be held in celebration of Mary's life on Tuesday, January 28th, 11:00 am, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1517 E 33rd Ave, Spokane, WA. To leave an online condolence to Mary's family, please visit our webpage at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020