MYERS, Mary P. Mary Paula (Rains) Myers, 94, died Friday, September 13, 2019, in Spokane, WA. There will be a memorial service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8441 N. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA, on October 1 2019, at 1:30pm. Mary was born July 26, 1925, in Geary, Oklahoma, the daughter of Walter and Helen Rains. She moved with her family to Everett, WA, when she was 15 years old and one year later met Robert "Bob" Myers. The two were married March 17, 1945, while Bob was on leave from the Marine Corps. Their two children, Doug and Joanne were born in Everett and the family moved to Spokane in 1961 and built the home that Mary lived in for 58 years. Bob and Mary had been married 47 years when Bob died of cancer in 1991. Mary believed happiness came from family, church, friends and serving her Community. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, and active in the Red Hat Society. She volunteered at Holy Family Hospital and prior to that for 20 years at the Spokane Regional Visitors and Convention Bureau. She was a talented seamstress and created beautiful quilts for each member of her family. Mary is survived by her son, Doug Myers (Beverly); her daughter, Joanne White (Bill); her four grandchildren and five great-grand- children. A family interment will be held prior to the memorial service. Mary requested any donations be made to the Spokane Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent, Spokane, WA 99202.

