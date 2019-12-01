Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Pat KIRKPATRICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIRKPATRICK, Mary Pat (Age 90) It is with heavy hearts that we announce Mary Pat Kirkpatrick died on November 22, 2019. She passed comfortably at her home in Spokane, Washington in her 90th year. Mary Patricia Dowling was born to parents Margret McBride Dowling (d. 1994) and James Patrick Dowling (d. 1962) on April 19, 1929 in Butte, Montana. She had an older brother, Robert (d. 1978) and a younger brother Edward (d. 1996). Mary Pat grew up in Butte among family and a large circle of friends. She attended the Immaculate Conception Grade School and Girls Central High School. During that time, she enjoyed skiing and skating during the cold Butte winters. She left Butte for Montana State University where she shared life with her sisters at the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. After attending Montana State, she worked for The Texas Company and Pan American Airlines, before returning to Butte to work at the Mountain State Telephone Company. On November 18, 1958 she married William (Bill) Martin Kirkpatrick (d. 1998), who was the Western General Council for the Anaconda Company. He was a widower with two children, William Martin Jr. (d. 2010) and Katheryn Nash Stephenson (d. 2012). Three more children, James Joseph, Paul Leo, and John Dowling joined the family after their marriage. In 1966 the family moved to Summit, New Jersey where Bill worked with Anaconda Company in New York City. Upon his retirement in 1972, they returned home to Montana, taking up residence in Missoula. Faith, family and friends were all priorities for Mary Pat. She attended Mass throughout her life and was active in her parishes. Mary Pat was dedicated to the caring of her family. She required they have dinner together each night around the family table. Despite physical challenges later in life, Mary Pat maintained her sense of humor and a concern for others. Mary Pat befriended all those whom she met throughout her life, including those who cared for her during her last days. Mary Pat was a member of many organizations, including the Missoula and Spokane chapters of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Spokane, and the Junior League of Butte and Summit. She also volunteered for many organizations including the Red Cross, hospital auxiliaries, local schools, Meals on Wheels, and Camp Fire. She is survived by her three sons and their families, Jim and Claire (Fisher) Kirkpatrick of North Bend, Oregon and Walla Walla Washington, Paul and Kris (Renfro) Kirkpatrick of Spokane, and John and Mindy (Gee) Kirkpatrick of Menlo Park, Calif., and eight grandchildren, James (North Bend, OR), Ryan (and Lauren, Pullman, WA), Tyler (Oakland, CA), Amedee (Yakima, WA), Mitchell (Spokane, WA), Kate, Bill and Paul (Menlo Park, CA) as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private family Mass will be held at St. Augustine Church. Memorials can be made to your local Meals on Wheels organization.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close