|
|
TAKAMI, Mary S. September 3, 1929 March 24, 2020 Following a brief battle with lung cancer, Mary Takami passed away on March 24 at the Hospice of Spokane Hospice House South. Mary Shizuko Takami was born in Seattle, Washington on September 3, 1929. She was the only child of Archie and Kiyo Okawa. At an early age the family moved to Spokane where her dad opened a laundry in Peaceful Valley. Mary attended Washington Elementary School and Lewis and Clark High School. In 1949, she met the love of her life Taki Takami. It was his red convertible that first caught her eye! They married on September 3, 1950. Their family grew the following year with the birth of their daughter, Linda followed by the arrival of Debbie the next year. Mary was always involved in her daughters' schools and activities including PTA president at Lincoln Elementary School. Mary started work in 1968 in the Lewis and Clark High School library. Later she moved into the front office as attendance clerk and retired in 1989 as a support to the assistant principal. She thoroughly enjoyed working with the administrators, teachers, staff, and students. She wore her orange and black with pride every Friday and at every LC event she attended. Upon retirement in 1989 she joined Taki at the Sunrise Point Resort at Deer Lake where they enjoyed their retirement with their lake friends. After Taki passed away in 1994, Mary volunteered in the library at Hamblen Elementary, the Southside Activity Center, and Highland Park United Methodist Church. She was a member of the church, Teal Ladies, the Red Hats (now Forever Friends), the LC Retired Ladies Lunch Bunch, and the Nikkei Women. Mary was a kind, friendly, generous person. She loved hugs and genuinely cared for all she met. Her quiet nature, her infectious laugh and her strong spirit will remain with us all. Recently Mary and Debbie moved to a retirement community. Special thanks to the Hospice House staff and mom's Hospice team who provided home care and to Rebecca Gallaway and her medical team. Mary is survived by daughter Linda and husband, David Grendahl and daughter, Debbie. Stepsister Sue Woo. Niece Janet Okawa. Niece Judy Okawa Hall and her husband, Ed. Nephews and spouses, Troy and Brenda Woo, Tek and Stacey Woo. Her special daughters and their spouses Geri and Mark Nurre, Sharon and Jim Burkert. Mary is also survived by numerous relatives No services will be held at this time because of the Covid19 restrictions. A celebration of life will be held with Rev. Happy Watkins officiating.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020