EVANS, Mary Sue (Age 77) August 4, 1940 - February 25, 2019 Mary Sue "Sue" Evans, left this life rather unexpectedly on February 25, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. Sue was born in Omaha, Nebraska on August 4, 1940, to James Burton Lilley and Mary Delores (Cannon) Lilley. She met and married her husband of over 50 years, Gary Loyd Evans, in Paramount, California. There, the two ran a successful glass business (where she climbed about on glass trucks while nine months pregnant with daughter Sheila Maureen) before moving to Spokane in 1971 to be with family. In Spokane, Sue earned her medical records degree and worked for Sacred Heart Medical Center for 19 years. Sue loved, in no particular order, the writings of P. G. Wodehouse, chili rellenos, murder mysteries, Ella Fitzgerald, proper grammar, and most of the time, the Seattle Mariners. Her hobbies/obsessions included gardening, politics, collecting and curating a seemingly infinite variety of cool old things, working out with her many friends at Curves, and, all too briefly, painting, and (allegedly) playing the accordion. Sue is survived by her husband, Gary; her daughter, Sheila; brother James (Katherine) Lilley; sister Judy Belle Lilley (George) Orr; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives too numerous to mention with any degree of accuracy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jamie and Mary; her son in law, Paul Edminster (who just had to be first); and grandparents, aunts and uncles, again too numerous to list. Sue's humor, intelligence, quick wit, and unwillingness to suffer fools will be greatly missed, as will her tendency to knock herself sideways by laughing too hard. Her absence has left her husband and daughter stunned and a bit lost, thus this very late obituary. There will be a small memorial service when they feel like they can manage it.

