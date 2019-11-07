Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary T. MOSS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOSS, Mary T. Mary T. Moss passed away peacefully in her sleep in the late evening hours of Wednesday, October 30 at Touchmark in Spokane. Mary was born on July 22, 1926 in Seattle, Washington to William and Marjorie Thies. The oldest of three children, she graduated from Franklin High School in Seattle in 1944. Mary went on to college and earned a Bachelors' Degree in business from the University of Washington, graduating in 1949. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Mary met her future husband, Richard Moss, at a fraternity exchange in 1946. They were married at the Women's Club in Seattle just a few days after they both graduated, in June of 1949. Mary became a life-long resident of Spokane during the summer of 1949. She and Richard raised their four children on the South Hill and lived in the same family residence for over 64 years. Mary was deeply involved in not only the lives of her four children, but also as an active and supportive grandparent to her five grandchildren. She was a member of the Junior League in her younger years, and spent countless hours volunteering time and energy supporting alpine ski racing through her involvement in the Spokane Ski Racing Association. As a quietly religious person, Mary was proud of her many years of membership in the congregation at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. She served on the altar guild and volunteered at the annual rummage sale and for other fund raising efforts. Mary and Richard also were weekly delivery drivers for Meals on Wheels for a number of years after retirement. She was an avid reader and belonged to The Bookies, who met monthly for discussion and a glass of wine. She also belonged to a dedicated group of mah-jongg players who met regularly. Mary enjoyed playing tennis and was one of the founding members of the Wednesday Women's League at the Priest Lake Golf Course. Mary and Richard loved to travel, and spent time skiing in Austria, Switzerland and Italy, driving the Alaska Highway three times, and floating the rivers of Montana and Wyoming. After retirement, they traveled every winter to Mazatlan, where Mary developed a love for the culture, art and cuisine of Mexico. Summers were spent at the family cabin at Priest Lake, where Mary was truly at her happiest. Her beach front planters filled with petunias, geraniums and marigolds set the standard on the lake. She had a large and close knit circle of friends, with whom she kept in touch through long morning phone calls over multiple cups of coffee. Mary was an excellent cook; her secret fudge recipe was coveted by many and her holiday gifts of fudge and homemade huckleberry jam were the best. She had flair and a great sense of style; her signature look was always sharp and classic, yet casual. Mary was quick-witted, very funny and saw humor in every situation. She was the positive driving force in the family; she kept kids and grandkids, house and lake cabin, vehicles, multiple dogs, sports equipment, dentist appointments, school projects and music lessons beautifully organized. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, her sister Joanne Torrance and brother Thomas Thies. She is survived by her son Stephen of Spokane; daughter and son-in law Lauren Moss and Edward Dupre of Soldotna, Alaska; daughter and son-in-law Siri Moss and Michael Kesler of Girdwood, Alaska; son and daughter-in-law Craig and Cherie Moss of Spokane; five grand- children; and four great-grandchildren. Plans for a celebration of life will be announced in the spring. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery or Spokane Meals on Wheels.

