HARVEY, Mary Theresa "Terry" (Age 68) Terry was kind and generous, a loving sister and aunt, and she especially liked animals. She had battled major depression and COPD for many years and died peacefully at Hospice House August 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Maury and Gerry Hickey and her brother Tim Hickey. Terry is survived by her siblings Kathy (Mitch) Finley, Dan (Vera) Hickey and Trish (Dave) Christenson. After graduating from Marycliff High School she worked at Pacific NW Bell, Northwest Airlines and Apian Software for many years. She especially enjoyed projects of all sorts and living in her apartment at Cathedral Plaza. At her request, there will be no services, but memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of Spokane or SCRAPS, Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Services.

