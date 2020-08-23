HEISIG, Mary Therese March 18, 1930 - August 16, 2020 Wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Mary passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, seven months after losing her loving husband of 71 years, Frank. She was the last to go of all 10 siblings. She lived all of her 90 years in Spokane. Her passion was her family and friends. In her younger years Mary and Frank were one of the best ballroom dancers in town. Her favorite hobby was designing and making quilts, and redecorating her home of 66 years. Mary is now in her new home with Frank dancing the night away. Burial services will be held Wednesday, August 26th at Holy Cross Cemetery at 12:00 noon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store