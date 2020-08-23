1/1
Mary Therese HEISIG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEISIG, Mary Therese March 18, 1930 - August 16, 2020 Wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Mary passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, seven months after losing her loving husband of 71 years, Frank. She was the last to go of all 10 siblings. She lived all of her 90 years in Spokane. Her passion was her family and friends. In her younger years Mary and Frank were one of the best ballroom dancers in town. Her favorite hobby was designing and making quilts, and redecorating her home of 66 years. Mary is now in her new home with Frank dancing the night away. Burial services will be held Wednesday, August 26th at Holy Cross Cemetery at 12:00 noon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved