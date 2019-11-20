KEIL, Mary Tracy (Roberts) Tracy passed away after a brief illness on November 13, 2019, in Tacoma. She was born October 13, 1942 to William D. and Marguerite (McCarthy) Roberts at Sacred Heart Hospital. She grew up in Spokane, the oldest of twenty-one cousins. After graduating from Holy Names Academy she attended Seattle University, receiving a B.A. in English. She remained in the Puget Sound area, married E. Gregory Keil, and raised their two children in Tacoma. She is survived by her husband, son Conrad Keil, daughter Molly Keil Caldwell, grandchildren Mia and Manny Caldwell, siblings Molly Hannan, W. Mac Roberts and Sue Ann Roberts. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 23rd at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1001 Princeton Street, Fircrest, WA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 20, 2019