BROWN, Mary Viola "Vi" In loving memory of Mary Viola Brown, widow of Clyde Manley Brown. Vi's journey began on November 11, 1924 in Quinton, Oklahoma, and she died on August 27, 2020 in Spokane, Wash-ington. Vi was born to Clell and Winnie McKnight and was the oldest girl among nine siblings. In her childhood years her family moved to West Texas where she was occupied with household chores, tending to the younger children and her schooling. Her lifestyle of staying busy was developed at a young age and stayed with her throughout her life. Vi and Clyde met in their hometown of Muleshoe, Texas, and were married on February 1, 1948. Clyde's construction work later brought them to Spokane where they found a love for the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Here they made a permanent home and raised their three girls. It was very important to them to raise their children with the foundation of a church home, and their family values reflected the strong faith they had in the Lord. Vi later had a career as a cook with School District 81 where she cherished seeing the children and serving them lunch each day. She always loved the kids! Vi had a very welcoming spirit. She enjoyed having her friends visit and she loved life immensely. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and all of her siblings except one sister, Wanema Green of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her daughters Gail Bailey, Kerma Demello and Karla Brown; Patrick Bailey and also Anthony Bailey who still call her "Mom"; numerous nieces and nephews, and a multitude of treasured friends. In consideration of the pandemic restrictions there will be no funeral service, however, viewing will be available on September 1st and 2nd from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm each day at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home located at 5100 W. Wellesley. The family will have a private graveside service at Fairmount Memorial Park.



