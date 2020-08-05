TEMPLIN, Mary Waddell (Age 89) Mary Waddell Templin, age 89, died peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House surrounded by family. Mary was born on January 30, 1931 to Earl and Florence Waddell in Holcomb, Missouri. Her family had a farm where they raised cotton, soybeans, corn and wheat. She graduated from Holcomb High School in 1949. Mary was a flight attendant for American Airlines for a number of years. She then lived in Mexico City for over eight years. Mary came to Coeur d'Alene in 1963 and was hired by Bob Templin to be the hostess at Templin's Grill. Mary and Bob were married on December 18, 1965 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Coeur d'Alene. Mary and Bob were pioneers in the hospitality industry in North Idaho. She was a source of strength, a confidante and partner with Bob in the development, building and operation of all their hotels, restaurants and convention centers. In addition to all their business endeavors, Mary and Bob were adamant about giving back to their community. She was a tremendous cook and gracious host. Family and friends remember the many dinners and parties she had at the family home. She was especially known for her fabulous Mexican dishes and her famous "Pinky Watson" dessert! Mary was instrumental in founding Hospice of North Idaho and strongly supported its fundraising efforts. The first Hospice Wine Tasting Fundraiser was hosted by Mary and Bob in their home. She also did fundraising for the Good Shephard Homes with a Mexican cruise and food buffet on the Mish-an-Nock. Additionally, she volunteered and assisted with fundraising for the former Coeur d' Alene Homes. Mary also started the La Mission food booth for Christ the King Lutheran Church at the North Idaho Fair. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church for 55 years. She was very proud of the fact that she received an appointment from Idaho's governor to serve on the Idaho Humanities Council. Mary was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Templin and Blythe Templin Mosher; son, Robert E. Templin; sister, Sue Skerrett; grandchildren: Robert Jacobs, Taylir Jacobs, Julian Mosher and Robert M. Templin; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date after COVID restrictions are lifted and it is safe to gather. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave. Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815 or at www.hospiceofnorthidaho.org
. Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Mary's online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com
.