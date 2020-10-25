CONDON, MaryAnn It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our dear mother, MaryAnn Condon, age 91 of Spokane, WA who entered eternal rest on October 15th, 2020 at Hospice House of Spokane. While in sorrow, we are so grateful for her gift of love to us all and for a life well lived. MaryAnn Hayes was born on July 21, 1929, in Clarks, NE to Daniel Hayes and Catherine Long. She was raised on their farm with her siblings Don, Margaret, Gene, and Jerry. She went on to earn her nursing degree from St. Catherine's Nursing school in Omaha, NE where she met James R. Condon. They married August 8, 1953 in the same church in Clarks, Nebraska where MaryAnn was baptized. They soon moved to Spokane where Jim began his dental practice and they started a family. In the late 1960s MaryAnn found herself a single mother with four-school aged children, a mortgage, and having to return to work. With a resolve that comes from her deep faith and, support from her mother and family, she returned to school taking one class a quarter for seven years eventually earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing all the while raising her children and working full-time. After earning her degree, MaryAnn worked 16 years at Fairchild AirForce Base as a civilian RN in the OB ward. MaryAnn led her life with an abundance of love, generosity, tireless dedication to her family, and a playful spirit. All were welcome in her home, and it is where everyone wanted to be. A second Mom to her children's friends, a kind and wonderful mother-in-law and a fun-loving, amazing grandmother. To know MaryAnn was to love her. She relished in your happiness, gave strength and support when needed, and was always there with a story and an easy laugh. In addition to her extended family, she had a rich network of lifelong friends. MaryAnn is survived by Daniel Condon (Jill), Maggie Campos (Alex), James Condon (Madeline), Thomas Condon (Stephanie), stepdaughter Meagan Condon, and daughter in-law Amy Condon (Casey deceased.) MaryAnn has 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. MaryAnn is survived by her brother Gene Hayes. She has numerous nieces and nephews in Spokane and Nebraska, ALL of whom claim that Aunt MaryAnn was their favorite! No doubt most could reasonably claim by her attention and deeds, they were her favorite as well! With MaryAnn's adventurous spirit she loved to travel. Her preferred first stop was always back to the farm in Clarks, Nebraska. She always wanted to go live back in the old farmhouse during the summer to feed the boys working in the fields. She made several trips to Ireland, and to wherever her children were including San Francisco, Europe, the East Coast, and Mali, West Africa. If remembered for one thing, it would be her devotion to and love of her family. We are humbled and grateful for her example and the many cherished memories shared with her. God Bless you MaryAnn and may you enjoy eternal peace. You've earned it. Rosary and Funeral are being held at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Due to COVID 19 restrictions and an abundance of caution, the Rosary and Funeral will be for immediate family only. All are welcome at the Viewing to be held at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division on Sunday, October 25th from 1pm - 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice House of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202.



