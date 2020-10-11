DALE, Maryann (Salvatori) (Age 93) Maryann (Salvatori) Dale, 93, of Millwood, WA, entered into rest on the morning of October 5, 2020, in the presence of family and her beloved dog Piper. Born January 28, 1927 in Avon, South Dakota to Edward and Ruth Salvatori. She married her high school sweetheart Lee Dale in December 1944, and they began their life together in Souix City, Iowa. After welcoming two sons Michael (Mick) and Robert (Bob) into their family, they packed up and moved to Spokane, WA where the welcomed their daughter Connie. Maryann worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for 12 years in the Maternity Ward where she snuggled the babies. She later worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Nishamura for 20 years until her retirement in 1987. In the early years, Maryann was on the area bowling league. She loved to travel with Lee. They frequently visited the Midwest and Canada, and made sure to take the grandkids whenever they could. Maryann found joy in crafting, baking, cake decorating, gardening, painting pottery, sewing, crocheting and spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids. She looked forward to our girl's trips to the casino where the lucky lady was always a winner. Maryann was also a huge sports fan. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. She loved her Zags, Mariners and Seahawks and enjoyed the countless hours cheering them on. Maryann was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Ruth Salvatori, brother Donald Salvatori, sister-in-law June Salvatori, husband Lee Dale, grandson Jeffrey Dale and great-grandson. Maryann was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She is survived by three children, sons Michael (Mick) Dale (Joquin) of Jacksonville, FL. and Robert Dale, of Millwood, WA, and her daughter Connie (John) Overdorff of Otis Orchards, WA; seven grandchildren, granddaughters Shelley Thielen (Brian Anderson), Angela (Jason) Craner, Becky (Andrew) Wheeler, Jennifer McDonald and three grandsons; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother Harlan Salvatori of Souix City, Iowa. Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Maryann at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Otis Orchards, WA. Rosary will be held at 7PM on Friday, October 16th, Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday, October 17th, also at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and a private burial on Monday, October 19th. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Catholic Charities of Spokane, Hospice of Spokane or the Spokane Humane Society. Visit Maryann's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
