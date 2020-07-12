1/2
MaryAnn (Schilling) LOCHTEN
LOCHTEN, MaryAnn (Age 76) MaryAnn Lochten (Schilling) age 76 resident of Spokane, died peacefully on July 2, 2020 with all her children surrounding her. MaryAnn graduated from Marycliff High School in 1962 and attended Kinman Business University when she met a young man stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base at a USO dance, her future husband Norman. Norman and MaryAnn were married at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on December 19, 1964. She retired in 2011 after working 35 years at Providence Sacred Heart. She was a breast cancer survivor. Predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Norman H. Lochten, Jr., brother Walter Carlos Schilling and her parents Mary Ann Schilling and Carlos Henry Schilling. Survivors include her children, daughters AnneMarie Lochten, Lori Lee (Brian) Pupek, Kelli (Rich) Tyrie, and son, Norman H. (Tamara) Lochten III. eight grandchildren: Derek, John, Kalei (Dylan), Kimberlee, Chloee, Mason, Brayden and Tucker. She was looking forward to being a great-grandmother to her first great-grandchild, Baby E this November. She enjoyed being a hockey mom to her only son and attending many of his hockey games. She loved visiting with her grandkids, attending their hockey games and traveling to Pennsylvania and Ocean City, New Jersey. She loved going to all the Marycliff High School reunions and meeting up with all her friends especially her best friend of sixty two years, Marlena Pethers. She will be sorely missed by her beloved dachshund Rockefeller (Rocky). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SpokAnimal, 710 N. Napa St., Spokane, WA 99202. To leave an online condolence to MaryAnn's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
