LOVERA, MaryAnn Theresa (Kraft) MaryAnn Theresa Kraft Lovera was born on June 6, 1927 in Spokane, WA to Josephine (Schuster) and Eugene Marcus Kraft. She died liked she lived, in peace and surrounded by love in her daughter's home on April 15, 2019. Death was caused by complications due to pneumonia. MaryAnn was a blessing to know. Her warm smile, faith and positive attitude were what made her who she was. She loved her family so dearly and always wanted them around her. MaryAnn was raised in Spokane with 10 brothers and sisters. She was #6 and her brother Lawrence, whom she loved dearly and is still living, was #5 and it was he who called her his "kid" sister. This nickname was one that MaryAnn used to refer to everyone in her life. She attended Catholic Schools and finished her schooling at Mary Cliff. MaryAnn married Alejandro "Alex" Miranda Lovera and they spent nearly 50 years together. He was the love of her life. MaryAnn was mostly a stay-at-home mom but did have some part-time jobs. Family was the joy of her life. MaryAnn is survived by four children; Colleen Kovach, Celia Lovera, Bernadette (Michael) Fink and Theresa (Steve) Saugen; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was involved with and loved each of them dearly. Her only son Michael was killed at the age of 19 in Vietnam and she talked of him all her life and we are sure he and Alex were one of the first to meet her at the Heavenly gate. MaryAnn's Catholic faith was one of her greatest treasures and in the minutes before taking her last breath, she prayed Hail Mary. We know our mother thanked God all of her life for her health and all that He blessed her with. We are assured she is in God's presence with all her loved ones and we will spend eternity with her in Heaven. That is our undying hope! Visitation will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division on Monday, April 22nd from noon to 5PM and Tuesday, April 23rd from 9AM to 4PM. A Rosary Service will be held that evening at 6PM at Assumption Catholic Church, 3624 W. Indian Trail Rd. The Funeral Mass will be held there on Wednesday, April 24th at 10:30AM with a reception to follow. Graveside services will be at 2:30PM at Spokane Memorial Gardens, 5909 S. Cheney-Spokane Road. To share memories or offer condolences, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.