SMITH, MaryJane MaryJane Smith (affectionately known to her family as G.G.) went home to be with the Lord on October 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years James Milo Smith, and her daughter Janet Lee Clark. She is survived by her son Peter Len Smith and his wife Lynn, her four grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren. MaryJane taught school in the Central Valley School District for many years, and had a great love for children of all ages. She loved to play bridge, and made the best homemade pies on the planet! She was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be forever missed. Service will be held at the Pines Cemetery Mausoleum at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 10, 2019