DURR, MaryLou (Age 95) October 14, 1924 - February 11, 2020 MaryLou Durr passed peacefully into the waiting arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Spokane, Washington on what would have been her 71st wedding anniversary to her late husband, Charles "Chuck" Durr who passed away in 1998. Born October 14, 1924, to Frank E. and Fay O. Johnson, MaryLou grew up in and around the Seattle, WA area, prior to graduating from Bremerton High School. She continued her education at Seattle Pacific College before transferring to Biola College in California. She later completed her LPN training receiving her AA at Wenatchee Valley College. It was when she was attending the University Presbyterian Church in Seattle that she met her future husband, Chuck. After their marriage in 1949, she helped support him as he completed his degree in education. He received his first teaching offer in East Wenatchee, WA and they made it their home for nearly forty-six years raising their children, Charlene and Carl Durr. Not only was she a wonderful wife and mother, MaryLou took on a variety of volunteer duties including teaching pre-school age neighbor children their alphabet and numbers since there was no formal pre-school offered in the area. As her son got older, she served as the local Cub Scouts Den Mother for his troop. Strong in her Christian faith, she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and an after-school neighborhood program called, 'Good News Club'. Gifted with an artistic bent and musical ear, MaryLou enjoyed playing both the piano and organ and belonged to a local craft club. Painting and pen and ink drawings became a favorite pastime in her later years. After Chuck's passing, she moved to Spokane Valley to be closer to her son, Carl, and his wife, Ruth, where she made it her home for the next twenty-two years. MaryLou was known for her ready smile and a friendly greeting to all she met and could often surprise you with her quick, wry humor or comeback. MaryLou was preceded in death by her parents, a younger sister, Grace, and her husband of 49 years, Chuck. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter Charlene and husband, John, (Donnelly) her son Carl and wife, Ruth, her brother, Richard Johnson of Wenatchee, grandchildren Diana Durr, Emily Hutchens (Jameus), Shelley Ueki (Das), Julena Durr and Brian Shahtout along with her eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Spokane YWCA. You may send it to YWCA Spokane, 930 N. Monroe, Spokane, WA 99201 or on-line at

