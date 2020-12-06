1/1
HOBBS, MaryLou (Age 78) MaryLou Hobbs, born April 8th, 1942, Spokane, WA. Passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2020 at the age of 78, with family at her side. Our mom spent her career as a homemaker, enjoying many hobbies to include gardening, Bingo, horse racing, camping, and travel. Survived by sister Gina Pawloski; brothers Pat and Mike Geiger; son's, Dennis Richardson, Mark (Karen) Richardson; daughters, Cheri (Darrel) Marler, Shelley (Rik) Robles, Michelle (Jay) Smellow; step daughters Karen, Bonnie, Connie. Numerous grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandkids. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years William "Bill" Hobbs and stepson Melvin Hobbs. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family service will be scheduled for a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
