PAVLIC, MaryLu "Lu" Marylu "Lu" Steck Pavlic was born November 9, 1931, Missoula, MT, and died of natural causes August 23, 2019, in Spokane, WA. She was predeceased by mother Doris Steck Hamilton, née Kelley; father Fay Steck; husband John Pavlic; brother James Hamilton; sister Patricia Chamberlin; and son David Pavlic. Survivors include children Janice Pavlic Falkenberg (Mark), Port Moody, BC; Stephen Pavlic (Carole); Alan Pavlic (Carol); Dana Pavlic; grandchild Jeremy Pavlic (Jennifer); great-grandchildren Lily, Lindsey Lu, and Lucy Pavlic, all of Spokane; and siblings William Steck (Jesse), Theodosia, MO; Susan Hamilton Turner (Richard), St. George, UT. Lu was a foodie, she loved cooking, gardening, birdwatching and animals. She lived in and travelled widely throughout the U.S. and Europe. She converted to Roman Catholicism prior to her marriage. Curious and a lifelong learner, she loved reading and the Internet. Her stylistic flair showed with her fondness for fashion and decorative art and dishware. Lu identified strongly with her Irish heritage (Kelley, Madden,Terry). She had a sweet, generous, friendly nature. After graduating from Missoula County High School in 1950 and completing dental assistant school in San Francisco, she worked as a dental assistant in Portland, OR, and Fort Walton Beach, FL, and as a pharmacy cashier in Spokane at Indian Trail Pharmacy. A funeral Mass takes place Saturday, August 31, 11 a.m., at Assumption Church; reception follows. 3624 W. Indian Trail Road, Spokane, WA, 509-326-0144.

