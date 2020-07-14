ASSING, Mathew Wayne (Age 42) Mathew Wayne Assing was born on July 3rd, 1978 in Anchorage, AK to Gary Wayne Assing and Candis Mae Assing. He moved with his parents to Spokane, WA at the age of one. Matt graduated from West Valley High School with the class of 1996, having excelled academically, athletically, and built many meaningful connections. Matt became a Journeyman Union Carpenter, working in drywall and metal stud framing. He later formed his own drywall company and ultimately became a machinist with MacKay Manufacturing. Those who knew Matt knew of his strength of character, humor, perseverance, and ability to express himself through art and music. Matt died on July 9th, 2020. He is survived by his mother (Candis Mae Reichman); father (Gary Wayne Assing); step-mother (Calleen Beth Assing); sister (Sonya Marie Wood); brother-in-law (Scott Matthew Wood); niece (Sophie Mae Wood); nephew (Michael William Wood), and many other friends and extended family.



