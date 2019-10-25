Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Aaron LEE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEE, Matthew Aaron (Age 41) Matthew Aaron Lee born October 7, 1978, 41 years young, with much sadness we announce the passing of Matthew Aaron Lee October 20, 2019. He was a great man, kind and sweet always thinking of everyone but himself. We will all miss him more then words can say, until we meet again in Heaven. We know you are with your sweet baby Madison 'Maddie'. Your little Maddie with her "mattitude." Preceded in death by his daughter Madison Rae Lee, grandparents Cliff and Josephine Renault and Fran Burchett, Aunt Nadine Emory, cousins Brian Emory and Kevin Dunn. Matt is survived by his daughter Emily Joe Lee, the mother of his children Melissa and stepdaughter Makayla, his mother Stephanie (Cliff), father Bill, brothers Shon (Marion), Jason (Holly), Todd (Shelley), and numerous nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles who will miss him dearly. It is so fitting that your name means "a gift from God." Our loved ones gift to us. We will remember you and celebrate the life you lived the love you shared and the difference you made in our lives. We will have an open house to celebrate the life of Matthew on Saturday, November 9th from 1-4 pm at 1311 S. Westcliff Pl., Spokane, WA 99224. Please feel free to swing by and share memories and stories of our Matthew.

LEE, Matthew Aaron (Age 41) Matthew Aaron Lee born October 7, 1978, 41 years young, with much sadness we announce the passing of Matthew Aaron Lee October 20, 2019. He was a great man, kind and sweet always thinking of everyone but himself. We will all miss him more then words can say, until we meet again in Heaven. We know you are with your sweet baby Madison 'Maddie'. Your little Maddie with her "mattitude." Preceded in death by his daughter Madison Rae Lee, grandparents Cliff and Josephine Renault and Fran Burchett, Aunt Nadine Emory, cousins Brian Emory and Kevin Dunn. Matt is survived by his daughter Emily Joe Lee, the mother of his children Melissa and stepdaughter Makayla, his mother Stephanie (Cliff), father Bill, brothers Shon (Marion), Jason (Holly), Todd (Shelley), and numerous nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles who will miss him dearly. It is so fitting that your name means "a gift from God." Our loved ones gift to us. We will remember you and celebrate the life you lived the love you shared and the difference you made in our lives. We will have an open house to celebrate the life of Matthew on Saturday, November 9th from 1-4 pm at 1311 S. Westcliff Pl., Spokane, WA 99224. Please feel free to swing by and share memories and stories of our Matthew. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close