Matthew Henry SCHIERHOLZ

SCHIERHOLZ, Matthew Henry Matthew was born to Ed and Dorothy Schierholz in 1967 and passed away October 17, 2019 in the arms of his Lord and Savior. He was preceded in death by his brother. Survived by his sister, parents, numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins including two great-nieces and a great-nephew. A Memorial service will be held at Liferoads Church, 3007 E. Marshall Ave., Spokane, WA 99207 beginning at 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 30, 2019
