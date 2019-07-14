|
McKILLIP, Matthew R. (Age 21) Matthew R. McKillip, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at home from a long fight with cancer. He is survived by his mom, Janet Bleck; dad, Michael McKillip; brother, Sean McKillip; grandfather, Gary Bleck; uncle, Bradley Bleck; great aunt, Sandi Mason; aunts and uncles, John and Rhonda, Cathy and Joel, Sue, and Wyatt and Alani. Matthew was a graduate from West Valley High School in 2015.Matthew was a big Seahawks fan and he loved nature, fishing, boating, and camping. He loved traveling to national parks. Some of his favorite places were: Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Teton National Park, and Waitts Lake. Contributions can be sent to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Oncology, 101 W. 8th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204, 509-474-2778 . Please share your memories of Matthew at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019