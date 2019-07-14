Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew McKILLIP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew R. McKILLIP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
McKILLIP, Matthew R. (Age 21) Matthew R. McKillip, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at home from a long fight with cancer. He is survived by his mom, Janet Bleck; dad, Michael McKillip; brother, Sean McKillip; grandfather, Gary Bleck; uncle, Bradley Bleck; great aunt, Sandi Mason; aunts and uncles, John and Rhonda, Cathy and Joel, Sue, and Wyatt and Alani. Matthew was a graduate from West Valley High School in 2015.Matthew was a big Seahawks fan and he loved nature, fishing, boating, and camping. He loved traveling to national parks. Some of his favorite places were: Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Teton National Park, and Waitts Lake. Contributions can be sent to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital Oncology, 101 W. 8th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204, 509-474-2778 . Please share your memories of Matthew at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now