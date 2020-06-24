RAINES, Mattie Lee Mattie Lee Raines passed away on June 16th, 2020, with her daughters by her side, in the memory care unit at Royal Park Health & Rehabilitation in Spokane WA. She was born on February 3, 1931 in Humphrey AR to Vernon L. Cates and Bessie A. Cates (Owens). Mattie was raised in Arkansas, working the cotton fields, of which she took great pride. Her strong work ethic continued throughout her life. In 1951, Mattie met and married the love of her life, John L. Raines. Along their journey together they raised five beautiful children. After Johnny passed away Mattie relocated to Washington state, where she was close to family. She spent the next 41 years nurturing and watching her family and flowers grow and cultivating friendships that would last the rest of her life. Mattie enjoyed cooking, gardening, embroidery, spending time with her family and most of all her sweet tea and southern foods. Mattie is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Maxine and Katie. Her husband Johnny and her son Mark Raines. She is survived by four of her children, Cynthia Raines-Dodd (Dale) Jim Raines (Diana) Dave Raines and Sue Henry (Dan). She is also survived by her brother Ed Cates (Jeannie) as well as numerous nieces and and nephews. Mattie was also the beloved "Granny" to nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Mattie's family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Royal Park for caring so much for her in these last few years. She was a wonderful woman and her southern sweetness will forever be missed. Private services will be held at a later date. Online guest book at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 24, 2020.