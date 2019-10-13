Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen CHINN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHINN, Maureen Maureen Chinn, 85, passed away quietly on Sunday, September 29, 2019, after a long illness. The memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th, at Heritage Funeral Home. Maureen Kae Schermerhorn was born on March 19, 1934, in Newport, Washington, the daughter of Wayne and Martha (Merritt) Schermerhorn. Maureen and her siblingsNaomi, Wayne, Kathleen (twin), Eugene, Theis, Anne, and Byronwere raised in Idaho. Maureen met her future husband, Donald Albert Chinn, at Walla Walla College and they were married on March 10, 1957. They spent the following summer in a Washington State Forest Service Fire Lookout tower. Their first son, Jamie, was born on Thanksgiving Day in 1957. Maureen and Don then moved to Boise, Idaho, where their second son, Perry, was born on the Summer Solstice of 1960. After that, they moved to Loma Linda, California, where their first daughter, Jeanne, was born in the late summer of 1962. Next, Maureen and Don moved north to Modesto, California, where they celebrated the birth of their third son, Greg, in September of 1964. The family later moved on to Oregon and then to Spangle, Washington, where Maureen commuted to her job at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington. It was in Spokane, Washington that their second daughter, Beth, was born in September of 1969. In the early 1970s, Don and Maureen relocated to Enumclaw and then to Buckley, Washington. Maureen took a position as Office Manager with White River Middle School, where she retired after 29 years of service. Among many other things, Maureen will be remembered for her wonderful smile, beautiful singing voice, talented piano playing, and her love of family. Maureen is survived by her childrenJamie Chinn, Dr. Perry and Melanie Chinn, Jeanne and Scott Kurtz, and Elizabeth Chinn; her grandchildrenBrandon Chinn, Geoff Chinn, Dylan Chinn, Jon Chinn, Jared Chinn, Colin Chinn, Katie and Keith Poe, Andrea and Jason Riley, Lindsey Jensen, and Alee and Kale Lents; her great-grandchildrenLeanora, Kingsley, Kiah, Silas, Leon, and Teagan; and her siblingsNaomi Huey, Wayne Schermerhorn, Eugene Schermerhorn, Anne Morris, and Byron Schermerhornand their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

CHINN, Maureen Maureen Chinn, 85, passed away quietly on Sunday, September 29, 2019, after a long illness. The memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th, at Heritage Funeral Home. Maureen Kae Schermerhorn was born on March 19, 1934, in Newport, Washington, the daughter of Wayne and Martha (Merritt) Schermerhorn. Maureen and her siblingsNaomi, Wayne, Kathleen (twin), Eugene, Theis, Anne, and Byronwere raised in Idaho. Maureen met her future husband, Donald Albert Chinn, at Walla Walla College and they were married on March 10, 1957. They spent the following summer in a Washington State Forest Service Fire Lookout tower. Their first son, Jamie, was born on Thanksgiving Day in 1957. Maureen and Don then moved to Boise, Idaho, where their second son, Perry, was born on the Summer Solstice of 1960. After that, they moved to Loma Linda, California, where their first daughter, Jeanne, was born in the late summer of 1962. Next, Maureen and Don moved north to Modesto, California, where they celebrated the birth of their third son, Greg, in September of 1964. The family later moved on to Oregon and then to Spangle, Washington, where Maureen commuted to her job at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington. It was in Spokane, Washington that their second daughter, Beth, was born in September of 1969. In the early 1970s, Don and Maureen relocated to Enumclaw and then to Buckley, Washington. Maureen took a position as Office Manager with White River Middle School, where she retired after 29 years of service. Among many other things, Maureen will be remembered for her wonderful smile, beautiful singing voice, talented piano playing, and her love of family. Maureen is survived by her childrenJamie Chinn, Dr. Perry and Melanie Chinn, Jeanne and Scott Kurtz, and Elizabeth Chinn; her grandchildrenBrandon Chinn, Geoff Chinn, Dylan Chinn, Jon Chinn, Jared Chinn, Colin Chinn, Katie and Keith Poe, Andrea and Jason Riley, Lindsey Jensen, and Alee and Kale Lents; her great-grandchildrenLeanora, Kingsley, Kiah, Silas, Leon, and Teagan; and her siblingsNaomi Huey, Wayne Schermerhorn, Eugene Schermerhorn, Anne Morris, and Byron Schermerhornand their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close