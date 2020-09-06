BRANDT, Maureen Lee (Gates, Sparrow, Carrigan, McChristian) 1937-2020 Maureen "Lee" Gates was born on Labor Day, September 6, 1937 in Spokane, Washington. She was the only child of Earl F. and Mona Lee Gates, who passed in 1995 and 1984, respectively. Lee grew up in Spokane and married her North Central High School sweetheart William F. (Bill) Sparrow in 1954. They had two children, Brenda Lee Sparrow and Brian William Sparrow. Lee and Bill were divorced in 1965 and Bill passed away in 1974. In 1969, Lee married Douglas Warren Carrigan and moved to Colville, Washington. She had twin boys, Kevin John Carrigan and Kyle Milton Carrigan. They were divorced in 1972 and Doug passed away in 1982. Lee returned to Spokane in 1973 and married Bill J. McChristian in 1975. They were divorced in 1977. Lee married Gordon G. Brandt in 1994, with whom she had worked at Old National Bank (ONB) some 35 years earlier and had recently become reacquainted at an employee reunion. She retired at age 56 and joined Gordon in his home in Bellevue, Washington. Gordon passed away in 1998 and Lee returned to Spokane in 2004. Back in Spokane, Lee became very active in volunteer work for several groups including Fox Theatre, Spokane Symphony, Bing Crosby Theatre, Spokane Jazz Orchestra in addition to the Southside Senior and Community Center where she was a member of the Teal Ladies and served on its board as well as its president. Her public service roots run deep, having volunteered for many of her children's activities including room mother, PTA, parents' booster club as well as Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. Lee was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi, where she met lifelong friends Marilyn and Al Morgan. She became chairperson of its Washington state convention and the youngest council president in the state of Washington for two years. Lee was hard-working and pleasant, proving to be a valued employee in her many endeavors. She worked beside her husband Doug as he managed the Colville Elks Club, including its restaurant, lounge and nine-hole golf course. She also worked in banking in Colville and Spokane, ultimately employed at ONB at the Northtown Branch and Personnel Department. There she held a variety positions in bank operations, branch administration, commercial banking, and mortgage and escrow. She became a bank officer and served as a human resources training officer to 75 branches statewide. Lee proudly represented ONB in the chamber of commerce, United Way, Lilac Festival and as a board member of the American Institute of Banking. She ultimately helped to start a bank teller training school in Spokane that set up a branch in Seattle and added electronics and drafting programs to its curriculum. As director of curriculum, she published a bank teller training manual. The start-up operation eventually merged with ITT Technical Institute of Spokane. Lee's charms were recognized very early. InAugust 1938, she scored a perfect 100 percent for health in the Hope Rebekah Lodge's venerable annual baby contest. While working at the Crescent Department Store, she was recruited by Dresden Modeling Agency of Spokane as a freelance hostess and weekly runway model. This led to her work on the 1960s KHQ television program "Women", in which she performed several segments on health and exercise. While volunteering at the senior center, she was selected to appear in their fund-raising calendar as "Miss September 2006" at age 69. With all of her many accomplishments, Lee's super power was her ability to bring people together. She insisted upon gathering her family and many friends and offered to host every holiday, birthday, or important life event, making certain the occasion was memorialized by photographs. As a host, she took time to prepare signature serving trays, finger foods and salads, while she amazed everyone with her ability to get preparations done in an impossibly short amount of time. She was the first to call in the morning to sing you "Happy Birthday", congratulate you on accomplishments and insist on hosting you on visits from out of town. Lee had the ability to make everyone she spoke with feel they were the most important person in the room. She seamlessly fit in with Gordon's longtime friends, family and neighbors in Bellevue and enthusiastically joined their activities and enjoyed their company. She was a magnet for good people, attracting lifetime friends from her school days, business contacts and chance meetings. Lee and friends Nancy, Shirley, and Donna, dubbed "The Birthday Girls", celebrated each of their birthdays together every single year for 40 years. She knew all of her neighbors and could name all of their kids and pets. She showed up for everything, accepting all invitations for travel, joyous celebrations or more grim events, dressed impeccably and completely prepared. On March 23, 2020, Lee passed away from complications related to the auto-immune disease Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis). While her illness caused many painful and problematic symptoms, she remained optimistic, cheerful, gracious and selfless. At her request, there will be no funeral service and the family suggests any memorial donations be given to the Scleroderma Foundation, Washington Chapter (Seattle, WA), the Southside Senior and Community Center, Meals on Wheels or the charity of your choice
. A celebration life will be held at a future date. None of Lee's friends and family doubted they were loved and cherished. She was proud of her children and their families that survived her: daughter Brenda Lee Sparrow (husband Ruwan Ranasinghe) with her children Monika Johnson (husband Kelly Olson) and Zackary Collazo; son Brian Sparrow (wife Debbieann Erickson); son Kyle Carrigan; and son Kevin Carrigan with his children Amanda Carrigan, Melissa Carrigan, and K.J. Carrigan; as well as great- grandchildren Skyler Johnson-Sadler and Zackary Collazo, Jr. and great-great-granddaughter Serenity Kresek.