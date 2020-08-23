BAKER BERTRAND, Maureen Rae On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Maureen Rae Baker/ Bertrand, loving mother of nine children, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Maureen was born on May 6,1936 in Seattle, WA to George and Helen Bertrand. She has been a resident of Spokane WA since 1958. Starting her family at a very young age, she became a wonderful stay at home mom. Always connecting, nurturing and caring for her children on their level, making them all feel like they were her favorite. She had unwavering love for her children, not only as a mother, but as a father as well. Mom worked various jobs to support her family, making sure there was food, clothing and sometimes presents for Birthdays and Christmas. Mom was always there for you when needed. She was fun and positive, whether it was to help us make the right choice with a tough decision in life, sharing her favorite TV show eating raisin bread and sweets or just to hang out with, talk, and enjoy laughing at simple pleasures. She loved old classic country music, books, everythingabout the Kennedys and Elvis. She was known for her quick wit, sweetness, her infectious giggle, her love for gardening and her kind and compassionate spirit. Maureen was preceded in death by her father George, mother Helen, sister Virginia and a son Richard. She is survived by her 8 children, Steve, Stan, Teresa, Doug, Tammy, Scott, Nick Kelli; 25 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held with her family on Friday, August 28, 2020 and laid to rest at Greenwood M emorial at 2:30 p.m. A reception/celebration of life to follow the service at 5 PM for friends and extended family to pay their respects at 5110 N. Harvard Ct., Spokane, WA 99206. Flowers or donations may be sent to the same address.



