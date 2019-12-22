|
|
SPILLANE, Maurice J. (Age 50) In loving memory of Maurice (Mickey) Spillane of Greenacres, Washington. Mickey passed away December 17th 2019 at the Hospice House in Spokane at the age of 50. Mickey fought a hard fight with his battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer. Mickey was born in Multnomah, Oregon on March 5th, 1969 to Mickey and Jeanne Spillane. Mickey grew up in Klamath Falls, Oregon and attended Henley High School. He later married Linda Spillane and they lived in a variety of different places but settled in Greenacres, Washington where they raised their family. Mickey was preceded in death by our son Brady Spillane and is survived by Linda Spillane; his kids Cody Spillane and Brianna Johnston; our grandsons Winston Gorsline and JJ Moe; his mom Jeanne Spillane along with many cousins and aunts and uncles. Mickey was a huge Nascar fan, he attended many races with Linda, he loved to go on bike rides and hang out with his kids and grandsons. His grandsons were very special and meant the world to him. Mickey will forever be loved and missed, it gives me great comfort that he will now be with our son Brady in Heaven. A very special thank you to Dr. Gourley and his staff at the Rockwood Cancer Center for being there for Mickey and us and everything they did for our family over Mickey's five year battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made in Mickey's name to the . Mickey didn't want to have a service, later a private gathering will be held with his family. To leave an online condolence to Mickey's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019