McGRATH, Maurice (Mac) October 15, 1932 - February 25, 2019 Maurice (known by friends and family as Mac, Morey, Dad and Granddad) was born on October 15, 1932 to Raymond and Verda (Taylor) McGrath in Spokane WA. Mac graduated from Pleasant Prairie grade school and West Valley High School and had fond memories of his rural upbringing. After 4 years of US Naval Aviation Service during the Korean war, Mac settled in California with his first wife Cheryl Malone. Cheryl passed away at a young age leaving him to raise four young children. Mac obtained his Bachelor and Master's degree in electrical engineering from San Jose State University and MBA from Stanford University. Mac was also a registered electrical engineer in the states of Washington and California. While Mac was still an engineering student, he started work for Hewlett-Packard Company in Palo Alto CA and he joined full-time with HP as a design engineer after graduation in 1959. After a few years working at HP in engineering and R&D, Mac spent most of his 36 year career at HP as an executive in Manufacturing Management and Operations Management. In 1975, Mac was married to LaVerne (Connie LaVerne Syers) in Carmel California. Together Mac and LaVerne raised 7 great children in Cupertino, CA and Liberty Lake, WA. The family enjoyed many happy memories at their beautiful oceanside property in Monterey Bay and later at their idyllic lakeside property in Priest Lake Idaho. In the late 1970's Mac led the efforts to locate some of the Hewlett-Packard operations out of California. After an extensive review of potential areas, and numerous visits to different states, cities and potential sites, Mac selected Liberty Lake as a new location for HP and he started up the first HP division in Washington at Liberty Lake in 1979. After returning to his hometown of Spokane in 1979, Mac became an active member of community, higher education and economic development activities. These included: Past President, Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce; past Chairman, Board of Directors of Spokane Economic Development Council; past Chairman, Momentum Strategy Committee; past Vice President Spokane County United Way. Mac also served on the State Board as Chairman for the Spokane Joint Center for Higher Education and he was a founding member of the Spokane Intercollegiate Research and Technology Institute (SIRTI) and served as chairman for several years. Other higher education contributions that Mac made included Chairman of Spokane Chamber of Commerce Higher Education Committee; Gonzaga Engineering Advisory Committee; Community Colleges Foundation board, WSU and EWU committees. While serving on the Joint Center Board for Higher Education, Mac led the acquisition of the 48 acre River Point Education site to provide facilities to meet higher education needs for the greater Spokane area. This property was acquired from the Burlington Northern Railroad and is now known as the University District an advanced multi-institutional complex. After retirement from HP, Mac enjoyed many rounds of golf at the area golf courses, spending time with LaVerne, his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Mac is survived by his beloved wife LaVerne; his children Sherie (Shaun), Cindy Christopher (John), Sandi Anderson (Tim), Steve (Kelly), Greg, Stacy Bradbury (Ed), Chad (Bridie); 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In typical "Dad" fashion, our Dad made sure that his obituary was written prior to his passing. While Dad states all the facts, what is impossible to describe is the difference that he has made for his family, his friends, co-workers and community. Dad has been a role model for his children, a loving husband, father, friend and community leader. He was smart, caring and loving. He loved his family and was always supportive and encouraging. He was admired, loved and respected by all of us. He will be missed forever. Private memorial services to be held at a later date.

