Mavis A. SMITH
SMITH, Mavis A. Passed away September 30, 2020 in Spokane, WA her home Odessa, WA. She was born September 29, 1943 in Lemmon, South Dakota to Henry and Sarah Wolff. Mavis married Donald Smith on June 30, 1960 in Spokane, WA. Mavis started working at Seafirst Bank in 1977 as a teller and then Bank of American where she retired in 2006 as the bank manager. Mavis was a member of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Odessa Economic Development, Odessa Memorial Healthcare Foundation, and Odessa Jr. Women's Club. Mavis is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald at the home; five children Debbie (Tom) Weishaar, Colby Smith, Sidney (Polly) Smith, RoxAnn (Ron) Sherwood and Mark (Denys) Smith along with 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She has two sisters Arlene Looney and Donna Schmierer and several nieces and nephews. Mavis is preceded in death by her parents, one brother Lester Wolff and one great-grandson. A family graveside service will be held at the Odessa Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Odessa Memorial Healthcare Foundation or the Zion-Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the donor choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com for the Smith family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the family.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
