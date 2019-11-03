Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Viewing 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Memorial service 10:00 AM Peaceful Valley Church, 201 Allen Road Elk , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HANDEGARD, Mavis L. (Age 96) Mavis Lillian Ostby Handegard passed away October 29, 2019 in Chattaroy, WA. She was born on October 2, 1923 to Sigvert and Rose Ostby in Nashua, MT. The family continued west and purchased land from Dunn and Bradford Lumber Company in Elk, WA. They built a home on Deer Creek and she attended Chattaroy Elementary School. Her father was tragically killed in a dynamite explosion while building road at Mica Peak. This left Rose with six young children to raise alone. The family eventually moved to Morgan Acres. Mavis attended Arlington Elementary School where she was awarded the position as the first female Cross Walk Patrolman. She would smile when telling that story. She attended Rodgers High School for a short time until moving back to Chattaroy when her mother, Rose, married longtime friend Linus Peterson. She graduated from Riverside High School in 1942, along with her future husband, John Handegard. Mavis moved to Seattle and worked at several jobs including Boeing as a Rosie Riveter. John and Mavis married in 1945 and bought their first home in Alderwood Manor, WA and had five daughters. In 1956 they moved back to Chattaroy area after purchasing the Handegard farm from the family. This was where Mavis lived until her passing. Mavis worked for Grants at Northtown and retired from URM after many years of employment. During retirement she enjoyed watching the family grow to 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She especially loved attending family sporting events, community events, relaxing with family at the river and preparing meals for family gatherings. In later years she cheered on the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Seattle Mariners while family often joined her in her living room to watch on her big screen. She always said she was so grateful to have lived in the country and enjoy nature. John and Mavis traveled many miles enjoying special adventures along the way. Her last couple of weeks allowed family members to share their love and favorite "Grandma stories". She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her sisters Adeline and Dolly, her brothers Marvin, Royal and Julius and son-in-law Mark Dahl. She is survived by daughters Linda Dugger (Joe), Ida Ovnicek (Ed), Jonell Handegard, Judy Dahl and Janet Hansen (Gene) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr. John Floyd, Sunshine Home Health, Hospice of Spokane and her dear neighbors the Kemink family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Peaceful Valley Church Agape fund, PO Box 9, Elk, WA 99009. A Memorial service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Peaceful Valley Church, 201 Allen Road in Elk, WA. A light lunch will be provided following the service. Family and friends viewing will be Friday, November 8th from 1-5pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. Interment at Chattaroy Cemetery will take place at a later date. Her grandchildren said, "When you write Grandma's obituary, just say that 'she was the sweetest lady that ever lived'."

