MAX ALBERT KUNZE May 23rd,1952 - December 8th, 2019 Max A. Kunze of Valleyford, Washington, died peacefully and unexpectedly in his sleep while visiting at his mother's home in Spokane Valley. Max was born in Spokane Washington May 23, 1952, to Max Edmond Kunze and Ramona (Baker) Kunze. He grew up in Spokane, Portland, Oregon, and ultimately in the Spokane Valley. While growing up he was a Boy Scout, and graduated from Central Valley High School in 1972. Max worked at Westinghouse with his dad, then Eagle Electric, a security guard company, and finally at Alderwood Manor where he retired from. Max was pretty much a "jack of all trades." He was one of the few people who had the knack for and could pretty much start any tractor, no matter how old or how long it had been sitting there unused. He had a very quick wit and witty sense of humor. He could come up with a remark for any situation without batting an eye, often making everyone laugh. Max made many friends wherever he went often turning them into honorary family members. Max was a member of the Inland Northwest Rail Museum near Reardan, Washington, and also the Inland Empire Steam and Gas Buffs of Spokane. Anyone who knew Max knew his love of trains, tractors and other old machinery; he was also a collector of model trains, rocks and gems and attended the model train shows and the Rock and Gem shows at the fairgrounds every time they came through town as well as the gun shows. He loved going to Oregon to visit various cousins and to go prospecting. Max had a serious sweet tooth. If you were lucky, he shared them with you. From creamsicles to fudgsicles, cookies, etc. he never seemed to gain weight, must have had a hollow leg. Max is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents Herman and Erna Kunze, and Albert and Nora Baker, his father Max E. Kunze, plus several aunts and uncles. Max is survived by his mother, Ramona O. Kunze, his sisters Geraldine Wilson (Jim), Karen Baldwin (Roy Sr.), Elaine Harrison (Don) and Joyce Manz (Roy), an aunt and several uncles, four nephews, two nieces, nine great nieces and nephews, two great-great nieces/nephews and many cousins. His leaving us has left us all in shock that we are barely understanding, but we realize God had other plans for him. He will forever be loved and missed by us, plus everyone who knew him. Visitation will be Monday, December 16th at the funeral home from 1:00-5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Hazen & Jaeger in the Spokane Valley at 10:00 AM on December 17th with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Inland NW Rail Museum, c/o PO Box 471, Reardan, Washington, 99029. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019