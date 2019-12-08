Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max F. SCHOENING Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHOENING, Max F., Jr. Max F. Schoening Jr was born on April 23, 1952 in Spokane, Washington to Max F. Schoening Sr and Barbara Stone Schoening. He took the Lord's hand for his final journey on November 16, 2019 after a very courageous 7 year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Max graduated from Rogers High School in 1970. He served honorably in the United States Navy for four years and was also a Vietnam War Veteran. He retired from feeder driving after a 37 year career with United Parcel Service. Max loved playing softball and coaching his two son's baseball and soccer teams. He was an Eagle Scout and led both Cub and Boy Scout troops for many years. He encouraged many boys to reach their full potential and have fun on their High Adventures. Max is survived by his wife, Heidi Kembel Schoening, his two sons Jeffrey (Angela) Schoening, and Scott Schoening. He loved his grand-son Baker Schoening with all of his heart. Max is also survived by his sister Lynn Mueller along with many nieces and nephews. Max had a kind and gentle soul and was both loved and respected by many. Max loved all animals especially the many family dogs. Family was incredibly important to Max. He truly cherished the weekly Sunday dinners with his family and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents Max Sr and Barbara and his in-laws Paul and Marion Kembel. Max's final resting place will be the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Covenant United Methodist Church 15515 Gleneden Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to the Boy Scouts of America, 411 Boy Scout Way, Spokane WA 99201, the Union Gospel Mission 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99202, Hospice of Spokane 121 S. Arthur, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210 or the .

SCHOENING, Max F., Jr. Max F. Schoening Jr was born on April 23, 1952 in Spokane, Washington to Max F. Schoening Sr and Barbara Stone Schoening. He took the Lord's hand for his final journey on November 16, 2019 after a very courageous 7 year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Max graduated from Rogers High School in 1970. He served honorably in the United States Navy for four years and was also a Vietnam War Veteran. He retired from feeder driving after a 37 year career with United Parcel Service. Max loved playing softball and coaching his two son's baseball and soccer teams. He was an Eagle Scout and led both Cub and Boy Scout troops for many years. He encouraged many boys to reach their full potential and have fun on their High Adventures. Max is survived by his wife, Heidi Kembel Schoening, his two sons Jeffrey (Angela) Schoening, and Scott Schoening. He loved his grand-son Baker Schoening with all of his heart. Max is also survived by his sister Lynn Mueller along with many nieces and nephews. Max had a kind and gentle soul and was both loved and respected by many. Max loved all animals especially the many family dogs. Family was incredibly important to Max. He truly cherished the weekly Sunday dinners with his family and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents Max Sr and Barbara and his in-laws Paul and Marion Kembel. Max's final resting place will be the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Covenant United Methodist Church 15515 Gleneden Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to the Boy Scouts of America, 411 Boy Scout Way, Spokane WA 99201, the Union Gospel Mission 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99202, Hospice of Spokane 121 S. Arthur, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210 or the . Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations