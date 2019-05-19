Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max REINLAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REINLAND, Max We were blessed to have Max with us for 78 years. Max went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 12, 2019. He was born in White Salmon, WA. to Andrew and Rosa Reinland on May 1, 1941. Max grew up in Washington and Idaho. He developed a passion for auctions and auctioneering as well as raising cattle at an early age. He graduated from Mead High School where he met the love of his life, Carole. After high school, Max attended the Reich Auction School in Iowa. He returned to Spokane to start a career in the auction business. Max partnered with Cliff Williams and after Cliff's retirement started 'Max Reinland Auctioneer'. He loved the people as well as the auctions, where he continued working until he retired after 50 wonderful, successful years. He may have retired from the auction business, but Max always treasured the friendships he and Carole gained with their many customers throughout the years. Max and Carole were married for 57 years and had three wonderful children. Deanna, Darcy (husband Mark) and Tom (wife Kunya). He loved and enjoyed being a Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Our family has many wonderful memories, including, family gatherings, vacations, special occasions and steak dinners. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren have special memories of ATV rides, hunting, fishing and baby calves as well as work ethics and strong values. Some of our fondest memories are of how much Max loved being Santa Claus every Christmas, for nearly 30 years. He never did retire from the ranch and cattle business. The very day he left us, his most recent purchase of cattle was delivered to "HIS" ranch. Honey, Dad, Grandpa, Papa or Great Grandpa, no matter what you called him, you just know he is watching over us, saying "I told you all, I would have cattle until the day I left this earth". We will all remember Max with treasured memories. Per Max's request a private family service will be a later date.

REINLAND, Max We were blessed to have Max with us for 78 years. Max went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 12, 2019. He was born in White Salmon, WA. to Andrew and Rosa Reinland on May 1, 1941. Max grew up in Washington and Idaho. He developed a passion for auctions and auctioneering as well as raising cattle at an early age. He graduated from Mead High School where he met the love of his life, Carole. After high school, Max attended the Reich Auction School in Iowa. He returned to Spokane to start a career in the auction business. Max partnered with Cliff Williams and after Cliff's retirement started 'Max Reinland Auctioneer'. He loved the people as well as the auctions, where he continued working until he retired after 50 wonderful, successful years. He may have retired from the auction business, but Max always treasured the friendships he and Carole gained with their many customers throughout the years. Max and Carole were married for 57 years and had three wonderful children. Deanna, Darcy (husband Mark) and Tom (wife Kunya). He loved and enjoyed being a Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Our family has many wonderful memories, including, family gatherings, vacations, special occasions and steak dinners. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren have special memories of ATV rides, hunting, fishing and baby calves as well as work ethics and strong values. Some of our fondest memories are of how much Max loved being Santa Claus every Christmas, for nearly 30 years. He never did retire from the ranch and cattle business. The very day he left us, his most recent purchase of cattle was delivered to "HIS" ranch. Honey, Dad, Grandpa, Papa or Great Grandpa, no matter what you called him, you just know he is watching over us, saying "I told you all, I would have cattle until the day I left this earth". We will all remember Max with treasured memories. Per Max's request a private family service will be a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close