ADAMSON, Maxine Ann (Age 84) Maxine A. Adamson passed away on August 14, 2019, at age 84. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on September 1, 1934. Maxine is survived by her 3rd husband Davy Adamson, sister Kate, two sons Larry and Richard, two daughters Clara and Myrna, and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband Clyde Learnard and daughter Margie. Maxine was a caregiver for the North Bend nursing center for 27 years and continued to be a caregiver to her her first husband Clyde before he passed away. While working in the nursing center she earned her degree in physical therapy. She was an outgoing person who loved to fish, play cards, dance and play bingo. She was loved by so many and we will greatly miss her.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019