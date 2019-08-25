Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine A. ADAMSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ADAMSON, Maxine Ann (Age 84) Maxine A. Adamson passed away on August 14, 2019, at age 84. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on September 1, 1934. Maxine is survived by her 3rd husband Davy Adamson, sister Kate, two sons Larry and Richard, two daughters Clara and Myrna, and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband Clyde Learnard and daughter Margie. Maxine was a caregiver for the North Bend nursing center for 27 years and continued to be a caregiver to her her first husband Clyde before he passed away. While working in the nursing center she earned her degree in physical therapy. She was an outgoing person who loved to fish, play cards, dance and play bingo. She was loved by so many and we will greatly miss her.

ADAMSON, Maxine Ann (Age 84) Maxine A. Adamson passed away on August 14, 2019, at age 84. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on September 1, 1934. Maxine is survived by her 3rd husband Davy Adamson, sister Kate, two sons Larry and Richard, two daughters Clara and Myrna, and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband Clyde Learnard and daughter Margie. Maxine was a caregiver for the North Bend nursing center for 27 years and continued to be a caregiver to her her first husband Clyde before he passed away. While working in the nursing center she earned her degree in physical therapy. She was an outgoing person who loved to fish, play cards, dance and play bingo. She was loved by so many and we will greatly miss her. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close